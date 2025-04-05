What’s in Ananya Panday’s bag? Here's everything that this Gen Z star in the making really carries with her

Ananya Panday has been making waves in Bollywood, especially with all the buzz surrounding her newest role in Kesari Chapter 2 alongside Akshay Kumar. While her acting chops continue to capture the spotlight, today, we're doing things a little differently. We’re diving into the contents of her bag — because, let’s face it, we all want to know what the star keeps close to her. So, what’s inside Ananya's bag? A mix of practical, sentimental, and Gen Z essentials; let’s unpack it! What’s in Ananya Panday’s bag?

The essentials

Being an actor means you’re constantly on the go, and Ananya’s bag reflects that perfectly. She carries a pouch filled with rubber bands and little knick-knacks – an essential for any actor in need of a quick change of vibe. A scarf also finds its way into her bag, likely for chilly days or spontaneous style updates. And while these might seem like simple, practical items, they reflect the life of someone who’s always prepared for whatever comes their way.

Art and a little culture

Ananya is undoubtedly a Gen Z star, and her choice of entertainment proves it. She’s currently listening to Call Her Daddy and as for her reading habits, she’s a fan of Sally Rooney, an author whose work has captivated a new generation of readers. Ananya is currently reading Intermezzo, one of Rooney’s most compelling novels.

Sentimental treasures

No celebrity bag would be complete without a personal touch, and Ananya’s bag carries a beautiful piece of family history. Among the items she keeps close is her dadi’s bangles. These bangles are more than just a fashion statement, they’re a sentimental reminder of her heritage and the bond she shares with her family. It’s a piece of her grandmother that she carries with her, a small but meaningful gesture.

What’s perhaps most heartwarming is the fact that Ananya also keeps a dog toy in her bag — for her two beloved dogs, Astro and Riot. The toy is a sweet gesture, one that ensures her dogs will always feel close to her, no matter where she is. Ananya has a special connection with her pets, and it’s clear that they are an integral part of her life. She shares in the video, “Riot just came into my life at the right time. Honestly, when I hear his feet, I feel like I’m home.”

The one person she would fit into her bag

When asked who she would fit into her bag, Ananya’s answer was as sweet as it was revealing. She would pick her sister, Rysa, calling her her “favourite person ever.” The two share a close bond, despite living far apart and Ananya even joked about wanting a “mute version” of her sister because she talks so much. It's clear that family holds a special place in Ananya’s heart – and that, even with all the glamor and stardom, her sister is her ultimate source of comfort.

Ananya's bag is a reflection of her multi-faceted personality, a blend of practicality, nostalgia, and modern-day essentials and while she might be a star on-screen, she’s just like the rest of us when it comes to what she carries with her daily.