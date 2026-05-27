Why is Jennifer Lopez's jungle dress trending again?

If your social media feed is suddenly full of that famous green, jungle-print Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore decades ago, you aren’t alone.

Here’s why everyone is talking about it:

The green "jungle dress" was designed by Donatella Versace, who was then struggling to lead the fashion house after her brother Gianni's death. The internet is completely obsessed with the iconic outfit all over again.

Reality TV star Mia Calabrese stole the show at the American Music Awards. She walked the carpet in the actual 2020 updated, sleeveless version of the dress—the exact look J.Lo wore when she famously walked the Milan runway a few years back. Mia shared that wearing it was a childhood dream come true.

The Off Campus TV show sensation The dress has also become a massive talking point thanks to teen drama series Off Campus. In a party scene, character Allie Hayes (played by Mika Abdalla) wears a recreation of the iconic gown while dancing to JLo’s music.

The show’s costume team revealed some wild behind-the-scenes secrets about making the dress.

Because they couldn’t find the exact fabric in time, the designers bought a roll of plain cloth and hand-spray painted the entire jungle print by hand!

The internet moment got so huge that Jennifer Lopez herself took notice. She reposted the clip from the show on her social media with the caption, “Love this shooooww.”

It’s also the dress that reportedly created Google Images! If you ever wonder why this single dress is such a big deal, it’s actually a piece of tech history.

When JLo wore the original version to the Grammys back in the year 2000, millions of people searched Google to see what it looked like that Google’s systems struggled to handle the traffic.

Realising that people wanted pictures instead of just text links, as per reports, the company’s tech team literally invented Google Image Search because of it!