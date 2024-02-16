Zendaya makes a robotic fashion statement in Thierry Mugler archival style at Dune: Part Two premiere

Breaking the internet in an archival yet futuristic style, actor Zendaya wore a metallic robot bodysuit from Thierry Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1995 Couture collection for the London Premiere of her upcoming film Dune: Part Two on Thursday. A bona fide red carpet method dresser when it comes to promoting her film roles, the Euphoria actor blended futurism and archival glamour in the cyborg suit from Mugler’s Cirque d’Hiver collection. Zendaya makes a striking statement in a metallic bodysuit from Mugler's 1995 Couture collection(Photo: Reuters)

Styled by Law Roach, it featured a structured high-neck bodice reminiscent of a robot’s exoskeleton with clear cut-out panels and was paired with matching gloves and knee-high boots. Dressed exactly like the original runway look, the 27-year-old decided to replace the headpiece and instead styled her wet-look hair in a sleek low bun and side bangs. She channeled her inner silver goddess further in a diamond and sapphire necklace from Bulgari and with a bold brow and nude glossy lips.