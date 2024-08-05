Hyudai India Couture Week: What made Roseroom's collection so enamouring?

This is designer Isha Jajodia's second outing to the Hyundai India Couture Week following her successful debut last year. For her collection Art of Eternity, actor Jacqueliene Fernandez turned showstopper and graced the ramp in a a black strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline and a cape to notch up the flair. Isha Jajodia takes the final bow with Jacqeueline at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024.

Inspired by the grandeur of French landmarks that embody architectural brilliance, her designs captured the intricate beauty and the timeless elegance of the Palace of Versailles, the former residence of French monarchs.

Her couture pieces, that made use of lace and applique work, epitomised flawless femininity. Soft, ethereal fabrics and flowing silhouettes were also reminiscent of a magnificent fairy-tale. The romantic collection was equal parts dreamy and avant-garde.