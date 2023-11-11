I adore India’s warmth and vibrancy: Christina Scott

It’s that time of the year when the streets of Delhi come alive with Diwali decor — rangolis, diyas, fairy lights, candles and confetti. The Festival of Lights holds immense significance, not only for people across the country but around the world. Among those eagerly looking forward to revelling in festive fervour is Christina Scott, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India. Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner to India

We recently caught up with Scott for an exclusive Diwali shoot. Dressed in an exquisite beige threadwork gold saree and statement jewellery, she sits down with us for a chat about all things festive and her love for India.

“I am really liking my saree,” says the envoy, dressed in six yards for the first time. “It makes me feel so comfortable and elegant,” she exclaims.

Diwali is a time for loved ones to come together, and Scott is excited to do exactly that. What’s on the plan, we ask, to which she says, “I am going to celebrate Diwali with friends and family. It’s a great opportunity to catch up with people I haven’t seen in a long time, while enjoying the exciting atmosphere — the lights and the vibe in Delhi. And of course, I’ll indulge in lots of sweets as well!”

But, Scott’s admiration for India goes beyond traditions and festivals attire. Having spent a year now in the country, she has fallen in love with almost everything about it.

“What I admire the most about this country and its culture is the warmth of the people, the vibrancy and the colours. The history is extraordinary, spanning hundreds of years. And the exploration of this country is incomplete without the authentic culinary delights that it has to offer,” she shares, quick to add, “I’ve eaten more paneer in the past year than I have in many, many years!”

Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photos: Manoj Verma/HT

Wardrobe: Abraham & Thakore

Jewellery: House of Tuhina

