I have been limited as an actor and it is not by choice, says Sudha Chandran

Actor-dancer Sudha Chandran doesn’t mince words when it comes to talking about her being image-bound on screen for a long time. Actor Sudha Chandran

“Jaisa kaam milega, joh characters milenge, wahi I’ll play, it’s as simple as that! I will be very blunt about it, it’s television that keeps me going as I am not getting any offers from other mediums. I very well know that whatever I am getting to play, on the small screen, too, is of course something similar to what I have done — loud grey roles. I have been limited as an actor and it is not by choice. If today, I get to play a strong positive character, I will be more than happy to accept it and give it my best shot but aisa ho tab na,” says the Naagin 6 (2022) and Bekaboo actor on her recent visit to Lucknow.

With a career spanning over 35 years, Chandran feels there is a lot left for her to do. “I was very naïve, in fact, all of us in those years were somewhat similar. Whatever work came our way we did it diligently without getting into technicalities of it, even money was secondary back then. Whereas, today’s generation is way too smart and professional. No one can take them for a ride or image bound them like we have been. The clarity they have about certain things surprises me but theek hai. It’s because of this new approach that the industry now functions more like a corporation and it’s good for all of us.”

Chandran says she has learnt to enjoy playing those over-the-top negative characters. “Earlier, it was not easy but ab mazaa aata hai. Phir kaam toh karna hai, I don’t have any choices to pick from but my dance helps me strike a balance to maintain momentum in my life. Though most of the time I am playing a baddie on screen, still the audience has showered me with so much love that sab hisab barabar ho jata hai,” concludes the Doree actor, who recently shot for her show in Varanasi.