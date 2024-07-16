I realised the impact of original music only after creating it: Zaeden

For Gurugram-born Sahil Sharma, aka Zaeden, creating music is one way to express the thoughts and ideas that he otherwise wouldn’t have been able to, in public. The singer-songwriter, who is on the verge of releasing his second album, admits that his music reflects his growth as an artiste. Sahil Sharma aka Zaeden is aboout to release his second album

“With my first album in 2021, I was still establishing my musical identity. But this album delves deeper into my musical influences and emotions. It features a variety of musical styles and richer, more nuanced storytelling, showcasing my growth as an artiste,” explains the 29-year-old, known for creating popular tracks such as Socha Na Tha, Kya Karoon?, Jaaye Na Tu and the recently released track, Pia <3.

Zaeden, whose debut single, Tere Bina, was a “massive hit” in 2019, shares, “Seeing that was a major highlight for me. I realised the impact that original music has on people only after I transitioned from being a DJ-producer... Even today, when I see people sing the lyrics to the song word for word, it is incredibly touching.”

The musician has slowly carved a niche for himself, especially in the independent music industry. “In an industry that often demands conformity, authenticity is what sets an artiste apart and creates a lasting impact,” he opines.

Calling social media a game-changer, he adds, “I strive to emotionally connect with my fans with every song. I draw inspiration from personal experiences, emotions and stories that resonate with me. Being honest and vulnerable in my music allows me to create songs that people can relate to.”