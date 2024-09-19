I want to play one of our gritty sports champions: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Quite a few films celebrating our sports women have been made over the past decade, but actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma says there’s a need for many more. “Stories of women champions need to be told and retold as our society is yet to accept them in a larger perspective. The way our female athletes have brought laurels to the country in recent times, proves that we need to place a little more trust in them. Hamari ladkiyan har jagah jhande laga rahi hain,” she shares. Shweta Tripathi Sharma

The actor, who was recently in Lucknow to support the ongoing third edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL), wishes to do hard-core sports drama soon: “Though I was a part of Rashmi Rocket (a 2021 sports drama based on athletes like Dutee Chand and Pinki Pramanik), I played the role of a medico (Maya Bhasin) in it. So, it’s on my bucket list to do a sports-based project where I get to play one of these gritty champions. I just adore (cricketer) Deepti Sharma, who inspires countless young girls.”

Sharma, who is all set to start shoot for a love story with actor Tillotama Shome in February next year, says that she has never taken up a project for the sake of being visible. “I love to be part of stories where every character counts. I can never do a project for the sake of being in the limelight,” she wraps up.