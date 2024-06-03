Illegal actor Ritisha Khaund: Hands-on training a blessing for a teenager like me

Actor Ritisha Khaund asserts she could not attend prestigious acting schools as she was underage, but hands-on experience has taught her a lot, to an extent that at 18 she is getting to play a lead in a feature film. Ritisha Khaund recently walked the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival

The Illegal (2020) actor says, “I started when I was a five-year-old with a song for the film Tula Aru Teja (2014). Then I did the film Suma Poroxote besides giving a voiceover for another film Wings of Mind (2019). My best learning happened with the web series Illegal which taught me a lot and I also shaved my head to get into the skin of the character. And all the hard work paid off and eventually, I got the feature film where I play the lead.”

Khaund says she constantly worked on her skills. “For teenagers, it’s not possible to get trained at premier institutes like the Film and Television Institute of India and the National School of Drama so I did many workshops and online courses including the one from the New York Film Academy. During the shoot of the feature film Kooki, I got to work with actors like Rajesh Tailang, Dipannita Sharma and others which was big lesson for me. I may not have been trained in acting school but have learnt from talented actors around me. So, hands-on training has been a blessing for a teenager like me,” she says.

The film was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

“The premiere of the film happening on a global stage and walking the red carpet was quite an experience for me. Watching world cinema, and meeting amazingly talented people was very enriching for me. I want to work hard, so my future projects do well and bring laurel to the country.”

Khaund has also completed a film and after completing class XII is planning to study abroad. “I am from Assam but this year I completed my High School in Bengaluru and shot my film. Next, I am planning to go abroad for higher studies, learn performing arts and keep looking for acting projects. After the international premiere, I am getting good queries, just keeping my fingers crossed,” she ends.