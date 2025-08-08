International Cat Day: Meet the richest cats in the world!

Felines are known for knocking things off the table, sass, a diva-like persona and the many side-eyes. They are famously self-sufficient and don’t require constant attention. One interesting fact about them is that they see humans as bigger cats, and when the owner goes out, they think they have stepped out to hunt for food. This is because cats have been domesticated recently in human history, and they are still adjusting, as opposed to dogs, which have been domestic pets since ancient times. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson and later designer Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette(Photos: Instagram / taylorswift, choupetteofficiel)

Well, that's a bit about cats, but did you know this world consists of some very famous and rich cats? (and they really think of themselves as gods)

On International Cat Day today, take a look at the richest cats of the world and what makes them so valuable.

Nala Cat

This one is a Siamese-Tabby mix cat from California. She was around five months old when she was adopted from an animal shelter by Varisiri (Pookie) Methachittiphan. She set up her Insta profile in 2012, and she currently has 4.4M followers and a net worth of over $100 million (approx ₹839cr). The cat also holds the title of the most followed cat on Instagram, given by the Guinness World Records in May 2020.

Nala’s huge popularity also landed her on the Forbes List of Top Influencers in the Pets category in 2017. Adding to her huge list of achievements are her own merchandise, an ebook, website and a premium cat food brand.

Olivia Benson

Talking about the richest cats and Olivia had to be there. Owned by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (or should we say Olivia (Taylor's Version)?), Olivia is a Scottish Fold that she adopted in 2014, named after Mariska Hargitay’s character on “Law & Order: SVU. According to 2023 data, Olivia has a net worth of a whopping $97 million.

She is famous for having a celebrity-owner influence and brand partnerships. According to 2023 data, Olivia has a net worth of a whopping $97 million (approx ₹630 crores).

Olivia has been part of Taylor's multiple music videos with her older sister, Meredith Grey, and younger brother Benjamin Button (newest addition to Taylor's cat fam). A not widely known fact is that Olivia was nicknamed ‘Dibbles', and she is known to be a nonchalant one, compared to her siblings.

Choupette

Late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was a cat parent to this beautiful Birman. When Lagerfeld passed away in 2019, Choupette inherited a portion of his $300 million fortune. She had modelled for multiple luxury brands, including Chanel and Shu Uemura. Her net worth is estimated to be around $13 million (approx. ₹84 crores), courtesy of her luxurious lifestyle, personal maids, and modelling career.

Coffee cat, aka Mr White

This British Shorthair, known for its striking blue eyes and snowy-white coat, is a kidney cancer survivor and is currently battling nasal lymphoma. With around 2.1M Insta followers, he makes about $6,786 (approx ₹5.9L) per post. He was adopted by sisters Pookie, Ping Methachittiphan, the same family behind Nala. He regularly appears in themed photo shoots and comfy lounging shots.

Venus, the two-faced cat

A domestic short hair, she is one of the internet’s most visually striking and beloved felines. One side of her face is solid black with a green eye, and the other side is orange with a blue eye. She rose to fame due to her perfectly symmetrical two-toned face, earning her the nickname “chimaera cat.” She has over 2 million followers across social media platforms and makes about $6,770 (approx ₹5.9 lakh) per Insta post.