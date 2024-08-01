Shah Rukh Khan vies for retention, Ness Wadia pushes for auction: IPL franchise owners spar at BCCI meeting

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is the co-owner of the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, reportedly got into a heated argument with Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia. The two met on Wednesday night at the BCCI headquarters to plan the upcoming IPL season. Cricbuzz reports that Khan and Wadia got into a disagreement over the major retention of players at the mega auction. Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia reportedly had a disagreement recently.

Khan, whose side won IPL 2024, wanted more retentions in the upcoming season. Wadia, whose Punjab Kings finished last on the points table, didn’t agree and wanted to go ahead with changes in the mega auction.

Khan found support in businessperson Kavya Maran — who co-owns the other finalist for the 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad. Maran was of the view that “it takes a lot of time to build a team”.

As he left the meeting, Wadia was asked about the episode. “Not true. We’re all in it together. Just like you guys. After you finish this, you will go for a quick bite. So not true at all,” he told News18.