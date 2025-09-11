Japan Month celebrations begin in Delhi: Koto recital, matcha tea, and more

With the aim of further strengthening Japan–India relations, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Keiichi Ono, inaugurated the ‘Japan Month’ celebrations at his residence in the Capital on Wednesday. Ambassador of Japan to India, Keiichi Ono and former Ambassador of India to Japan, Sibi George (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The evening opened with a soulful koto recital, the traditional 13 stringed Japanese zither, setting a serene cultural tone.

In his address, ambassador expressed gratitude to all contributors and participants, noting, “This will further build our ties, as Japan–India relations have grown significantly, further reinforced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Japan a few weeks ago.”

The chief guest, Sibi George, former Ambassador of India to Japan, highlighted the depth of bilateral ties, saying, “We have seen our relationship flourish across multiple partnerships in business, security, science and technology.”

He also spoke about daruma dolls that are considered to bring good luck in Japanese culture, and it's connection with India.

He stated, “Daruma doll is inspired by Bodhidharma, an Indian monk from Kancheepuram who founded Zen Buddhism. It symbolises perseverance and good luck in Japanese culture.”

Guests were then invited to experience a matcha tea ceremony conducted by the ambassador. He told us, "Matcha has now become very popular in India, and I couldn’t be happier.”

When asked to choose between masala tea and matcha, he said, “ My answer is both. There are points of commonality as well as contrast: matcha is all about purity, while masala chai is universal, with countless spices that can be added.”

Talking about the outfit for the occasion, the ambassador told us, “This is traditional Japanese outfit which consists of Haori [a hip- or thigh-length jacket] and Hakama [pleated, pant-like garments tied at the waist] worn during formal occasions.”