Jimmy Sheirgill: OTT ne mere career ka graph utha diya

I am not like those who run away from the past. If people remember me for a particular role that I did initially, it fills me with pride. Agar 28 saal baad bhi people remember me for those characters, I must have done something right,” says Jimmy Sheirgill, who clocked 28 years in Bollywood recently. The actor, who marked his film debut with Maachis in 1996, is still remembered for his roles in Mohabbatein (2000) and Haasil (2003). Actor Jimmy Sheirgill

He says that he is content with his career trajectory and is not a fan of the concept of a quintessential ‘hero’. “Even after all these years, if I am working on my conditions and still getting good roles, it means I have been on the right track. Kaun hamesha hero bana rehta hai? I have managed to a carve a niche for myself, and I proudly own all my work, because I have lived each character with all my heart,” says the actor, who played a cop, Jaswinder Singh, in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024) and will be seen in films like De De Pyar De 2 and Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyo Kaala.

Sheirgill ventured into the web space in 2019 and calls OTT a game-changer for him.

“After my initial stint in the industry, mere kaam ka graph hila zaroor, but inn teen-char saalon se, OTT ne phir utha kar wahin pahucha diya. Some great roles have come my way. The writing has changed and good stories are being told. We are no longer those rosy-romantic storytellers,” says the actor, who also has OTT projects such as Rangbaaz Phirse (2019), Your Honor, Choona (2023) and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond (2024) to his credit.