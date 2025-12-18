KGF co-director Keerthan Gowda’s 4-Year-old son dies in tragic elevator accident, industry mourns

The film industry is in mourning following the tragic death of four-year-old Sonarsh Gowda, the son of KGF co-director Keerthan Gowda. The child passed away following a fatal accident involving an elevator at a residence in Hyderabad. The incident occurred three days ago when young Sonarsh, also known as Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagouda, reportedly entered an elevator alone without his parents' knowledge. According to reports from Kannada Prabha, the child became trapped and subsequently fell within the elevator mechanism. Despite immediate efforts to rescue him once the situation was discovered, the injuries sustained were fatal. Keerthan Gowda and his wife, Samriddhi Patel, were left devastated by the sudden tragedy. Director Keerthan Gowda with his son and wife (file photo) (File photo)

​Keerthan Gowda confirmed the news of his son's untimely passing to NewsFirst, sparking a wave of condolences from the Kannada film industry and fans of the KGF franchise. Those close to the family described Sonarsh as a lively and cheerful child, noting that his loss has left a void that is impossible to fill. Friends and colleagues of the director have expressed their disbelief, struggling to process the swiftness of the accident. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the critical importance of elevator safey.

The news spread rapidly across Kannada and the South Indian film industry. Condolences are being expressed from the film and political circles. Actors, technicians and well-wishers are sharing condolence messages.

​Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan posted: "I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of four-and-a-half-year-old Sonarsh in a lift accident. I express my deepest condolences to Keerthan and his wife. I pray to God to give the couple the strength to bear the loss of their son."