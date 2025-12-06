Kunal Roy Kapur: The casting pipeline has been overtaken by Instagram

For Kunal Roy Kapur, OTT has become a medium capable of exploring intimate, grounded narratives, and audiences no longer “need loud, hyper-stylized drama” to stay engaged. “People connect with simple, truthful stories too. It doesn’t always have to be about blood, gore or drug cartels. A show can just make you pause and think,” he says, adding that the strength of streaming lies in its ability to mirror real human behaviour. “That’s exactly where OTT storytelling is now—capturing these micro‑realities of modern life.” Kunal Roy Kapur

Despite his experience and a steady body of work, Kunal feels he still doesn’t have the privilege to say “no”. “OTT has boomed, no doubt about that, but has it reached its saturation point? I can’t really say that for me,” says the 47-year-old. “Sometimes you have the luxury of choice—sometimes you don’t. I don’t always have the liberty to say no to everything.” He elaborates: “If I set very high standards—like only working with top directors or top producers—I wouldn’t get enough work. I have to pick from what’s around me.”

For him, the motivation isn’t visibility but continuity, “It’s not about being seen. It’s about working. If this is your primary job, you need to keep working.” Kunal’s recent series Thode Door Thode Paas, opposite Mona Singh and Pankaj Kapur, revolves around digital detox. He notes that in today’s digitally dominated era, social‑media presence heavily influences opportunities for many newcomers—a stark contrast to the days when casting directors scouted talent in theatres.

He says, “Earlier, people used to go to theatres—Prithvi, NCPA—watch young actors and say, ‘Hey, this actor is good, maybe I can use him.’ The casting pipeline has been overtaken by Instagram, it is that playground which everyone wants to be a part of.” He adds, “Casting directors see your profile or a reel and decide if you fit the mold, then they might send a DM. It’s accessible, but it’s a completely different skill set.”

While he understands this shift, he emphasizes that performing on set requires patience and discipline that online stardom alone cannot guarantee. “There’s a gap between digital popularity and the craft of acting—waiting on set for four hours for ten minutes of work,” he wraps.