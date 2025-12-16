2026 is a universal year 1. In simpler but cosmic terms, the year of the horse will kickstart a brand new 9-year cycle, a key theme of which will be constant forward momentum. Essentially, it's a cosmos-ordained reset, and the kind that's bringing gains for each of the 12 zodiac signs, in a pressing area of their lives. The ultimate 2026 zodiac glow up guide (Photo: X)

Astrologer Amy Demure reads the stars, but as always — don't forget to check for your Sun, Moon, rising and Venus signs!

For Aquarius, Capricorn, Pisces and Aries placements, Amy says your love life is shaking up in a major way. 2026 will open the door to real commitment, stability and the most alignment you've ever seen in your romantic relationships. "This is soulmate level energy!," affirms Amy, adding how relationships that start or deepen next year, are going to last a long, long time. And most importantly, these placements will finally feel 'chosen' instead of 'chasing', healing an old scabbed heart wound.

Cancer and Leo placements on the other hand, are entering one of their most abundant years of their life. Anything these signs put effort into will grow — be it their money, career, love or social life. This is the year these signs get rewarded for their years worth of hard work and faith.

For Sagittarius, Scorpio, Gemini and Libra placements, Amy predicts career success and financial abundance. 2026 will be the year these signs elevate their finances and gain the recognition and momentum that they've been desiring in their career. This is the year income streams could expand and businesses could grow. What felt slow or blocked before will suddenly accelerate.

Popularity, visibility and influence is coming in hot for Virgo, Taurus and Aquarius placements. There couldn't be a better year for growing their online presence and networking with powerful people. If these signs have been mulling over what it would feel like to have more attention, a bigger platform, this is the year! Also coming in hand in hand, is a significant upgrade in lifestyle.

How are you prepping for your 2026 glow up?