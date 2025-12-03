A childhood connection leads to forever: Harsh-Shreya reception held in the city

With the wedding season in full swing, celebrations across the city continue to bring families together. Adding to the charm was an elegant afternoon celebrating senior president Baidyanath, Harsh Sharma and his wife Shreya. The reception drew Delhi's glitterati, including noted politicians, designers and business leaders, alongside the couple's family and close friends. Among the attendees was Harsh's brother, Baidyanath director Vicram Sharma, who greeted well-wishers as the celebration unfolded in a refined, understated setting.

What made the afternoon especially memorable was the couple's story, spanning 25 years. "We met as children about 25 years ago and have known each other since. Shreya went to the US for further studies, and I was in Singapore. We met again three and a half years ago, which led to this, us here, married to each other," Harsh shared.

The reception featured an all-white décor palette with orchids and roses, warm lighting with curated food stations and soft music, creating a relaxed, picture-perfect atmosphere filled with joy and nostalgia.