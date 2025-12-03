Edit Profile
    A childhood connection leads to forever: Harsh-Shreya reception held in the city

    The reception drew Delhi's glitterati, including noted politicians, designers and business leaders, alongside the couple's family and close friends.

    Published on: Dec 03, 2025 12:30 PM IST
    By Akshita Prakash
    With the wedding season in full swing, celebrations across the city continue to bring families together. Adding to the charm was an elegant afternoon celebrating senior president Baidyanath, Harsh Sharma and his wife Shreya. The reception drew Delhi's glitterati, including noted politicians, designers and business leaders, alongside the couple's family and close friends. Among the attendees was Harsh's brother, Baidyanath director Vicram Sharma, who greeted well-wishers as the celebration unfolded in a refined, understated setting.

    Anurag Sharma, Shreya Sharma, Poonam Sharma and Harsh Sharma (Raajessh Kashyap)
    Anurag Sharma, Shreya Sharma, Poonam Sharma and Harsh Sharma (Raajessh Kashyap)
    Sanjeev Bijli, Kamal Taneja, Vicram Sharma and Varun Bahl
    Sanjeev Bijli, Kamal Taneja, Vicram Sharma and Varun Bahl

    What made the afternoon especially memorable was the couple's story, spanning 25 years. "We met as children about 25 years ago and have known each other since. Shreya went to the US for further studies, and I was in Singapore. We met again three and a half years ago, which led to this, us here, married to each other," Harsh shared.

    The reception featured an all-white décor palette with orchids and roses, warm lighting with curated food stations and soft music, creating a relaxed, picture-perfect atmosphere filled with joy and nostalgia.

