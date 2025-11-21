A night of heritage at Belgium’s King’s Day

On Thursday evening, King’s Day was celebrated at the Embassy of Belgium, which seemed more of a festive get-together than a formal reception. Ambassador Didier Vanderhasselt welcomed guests and dignitaries to celebrate King Philippe of Belgium, who has reigned since 2013. The tradition of King’s Day began in 1886 and is named for Leopold and Albert, the first four heirs to the Belgian throne. Embassy of Belgium

This year’s theme, celebrating Belgian and Indian heritage, came alive through vibrant performances by the Trikayaa Dance Foundation, which brought everything from classical to Rajasthani rhythms to the iconic Satish Gujral-designed residence. Stilt walkers made a special appearance during the show, adding a fun Belgian festival vibe that had everyone smiling.

The Ambassador, alongside Periasamy Kumaran, Secretary (East) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the cultural links between the two countries. “Rangolis and flower carpets, Belgian crystal in Indian homes, Ayurveda in Belgium, and diamonds linking Mumbai, Surat, and Antwerp. The only link missing is a direct flight to Brussels,” he said.