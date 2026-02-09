Arijit Singh surprises fans with a live performance days after quitting playback singing; netizens say ‘pure talent’

Two weeks ago, celebrated singer and music producer Arijit Singh left the nation shocked when he announced his retirement from playback singing. In a post, which broke several hearts, Arijit shared, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.” Well, days later, Arijit surprised his fans with a live performance over the weekend, when he joined sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar and percussionist Bickram Ghosh on stage at a concert in Kolkata.

Last night, the audience at a packed Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata got an unexpected surprise when sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar welcomed Arijit Singh on stage as her special guest for the evening. Along with a video shared from the concert, Anoushka wrote: “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only @arijitsingh bringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books 🙏🏾.” During the set, Arijit and Anoushka performed a rendition of Maya Bhora Raati , a Bengali composition originally sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Soon videos from the event went viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe as they celebrated Arijit’s talent. One such fan gushed, “What a soulful singer he is!!! Once in a generation!!,” whereas another wrote, “Arijit Singh is Like, "Enough For Bollywood, Now Only For Roots".” An internet user stated, “This is what arijit is all about ...pure talent🙌,” whereas a comment read, “He glows differently as individual artist ❤️.” Meanwhile, a netizen also opined, “And he's showing his true range now. What a talent💯💯.”

Arijit is now focusing on making his own music. We wish him all the best for the same!