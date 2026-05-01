Two skills are setting young professionals apart today: confidence and communication; here’s what you need to know

In the high-stakes world of hospitality, technical skills may open doors, but it is presence that keeps you in the room—and increasingly, that idea extends far beyond the industry. From job interviews to everyday interactions, confidence and communication are shaping how people are perceived across professions. In a market where many candidates have similar qualifications, these softer skills are emerging as key differentiators, influencing how individuals interact, respond under pressure and adapt to changing environments, both at work and in daily life. Hospitality school

Bridging a ‘readiness gap’ Recognising the growing disconnect between traditional classroom learning and the demands of the modern workplace, The Lalit Suri Hospitality School has introduced its Image & Life Skills Lab—a 10-day intensive aimed at building these essential skills. The programme stems from a clear need: while technical expertise may be a baseline requirement, it is confidence, communication and adaptability that increasingly define workplace readiness.

The core objective is to build professional communication skills and etiquette in young professionals, allowing them to navigate workplace expectations with ease. "This course is like having a coach that can help you identify your personal blocks and help you overcome them," says Ms Divya Suri, Managing Chairperson. The curriculum dives deep into ‘soft’ power, focusing on personal presence, emotional intelligence, and, crucially, performance under pressure.

Experiential learning over theory The emphasis is on learning by doing rather than relying on textbook frameworks. Through workshops, simulations and role-play, participants get to practise everyday skills like communication, decision-making and behaviour in real-world scenarios. The format keeps things practical, with feedback helping translate these exercises into habits that can be used outside the classroom.

Furthermore, the outcome is less about certification and more about a shift in mindset. Participants tend to walk away more self-aware and comfortable in how they present themselves, with a clearer understanding of how to navigate both workplace and social situations. The focus remains on willingness to learn and engage, regardless of language or background.

At its core, the approach also draws from the idea of Atithi Devo Bhava, placing value on empathy, respect and thoughtful interaction. These principles, when combined with modern workplace expectations, reflect a larger shift towards more well-rounded, people-centric professionals.

For those entering competitive spaces, the takeaway is straightforward: qualifications may open doors, but it’s communication, confidence and awareness that often determine how far one goes.