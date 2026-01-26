Calum Scott begins India tour with intimate Delhi gig, reveals dream Indian collaboration: ‘Would love to work with…'

Calum, who first shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, spoke to HT City just before his set. Fresh from soundcheck, Scott was in great spirits when asked who his dream Indian collaborator would be. “Well, my main objective with my music is to make people cry, and I have been told Shreya Ghoshal does exactly that, so we might make a dream team! (but many, many tears would be shed…),” he laughed. Fittingly, Ghoshal is also set to perform at the 77th Republic Day Parade this year in Delhi.

Two years after performing with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, Calum Scott made his long-awaited India comeback with a show in the Capital. The British singer-songwriter kicked off the India leg of his Avenoir tour, crooning to a crowd of 200 fans at The Piano Man Eldeco Centre in Saket. With hits like Roots , At Your Worst and God Knows , the performance hit all the right notes, eliciting the occasional tear from listeners.

Before heading to Mumbai for his Lollapalooza 2026 show, Scott spoke about how he had spent his time in Delhi. Travelling with his mum, he made the most of his short stay. “Mum thinks India is fabulous! She’s not a huge fan of the traffic here and spends a lot of her time looking out of the window for fear that we may collide with a tuk-tuk, but other than that, she is embracing India! I visited the Lotus Temple and Akshardham with Mum, and we were blown away! It is so special being able to experience all of this with her!”

Later reflecting on his Lolla debut, Scott said, “It was my first time playing the Lollapalooza Festival, and having it in India made it extra special.”

But once it’s all over, there’s one man Scott can’t wait to get back to, his English Bulldog, Elvis. He gushed, “Elvis just turned one in December and is the most adorable, attentive, loving little boy and he has become the new love of my life! When I come home from touring he literally shakes in excitement to see me and doesn’t leave my side! I will say, there is nothing more humbling than coming home from weeks away, touring the world, singing to thousands of people… to pick up Elvis’ poop… a real treat.”