Children left with burns after ‘squishy’ toy trend

In the latest example of risks posed by social media trends, a seemingly harmless hack involving ‘squishy’ toys, which is also gaining popularity in India, is sending children to hospitals with severe burn injuries. In response to the rising number of injuries, hospitals across the USA, Australia and Scotland have begun issuing warnings. Popular videos of a trend on social media is encouraging users to microwave gel-filled squishy toys leading to blasts. (Photo: ChatGPT(AI generated for representational purpose only))

Since early this year, popular videos of the trend shared on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Facebook have encouraged users to microwave gel-filled squishy toys, claiming the head would make them softer and more satisfying to squeeze. However, when children try heating such toys in the microwave, they risk exploding to release the hot gel inside that sticks to the skin, causing severe burns.

According to reports, Scotland’s Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow has treated six children over the past eight months for burns linked to microwaved squishy toys. Meanwhile, in another incident reported in the United States, a nine-year-old sustained second-degree burns after his toy, a NeeDoh Nice Cube, burst while heating.

Experts explain that many squishy toys contain polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) gel or maltose that can build up steam when heated. Though the outside may not feel very hot, giving a false sense of safety, the sealed toy can burst from the rising pressure. As a result, the hot gel clings to the skin and keeps burning the tissue, making injuries more severe.