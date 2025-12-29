From grapes to sofa jumps: Global New Year traditions you can try at home

Let’s be honest. By the time December 31st rolls around, the idea of fighting for a taxi, paying a four-digit cover charge for a crowded bar, and standing in four-inch heels for hours feels less like a party and more like a workout. These global rituals bring luck, love, and travel straight to your doorstep.

And keeping all of this in view, there is a growing movement of people realising that the most glamorous way to ring in the New Year isn't at a club. It’s on your own sofa, in your favourite pyjamas, surrounded by the people (and snacks) you actually like.

So, here are some global traditions you can try to turn your home into a powerhouse of good vibes.

The 12 grapes of luck

The tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight is originally from Spain, where it’s known as "las doce uvas de la suerte" or "the 12 grapes of luck." The custom began in the late 19th century when winemakers in Alicante had a surplus of grapes and encouraged people to eat them as a way to welcome prosperity in the New Year. Each grape represents one month of the year, and eating all 12 within the first 12 seconds of the New Year is said to bring good fortune for each month ahead. According to influencers online, the key is to eat the grapes while sitting under the table at the stroke of midnight.

The suitcase sprint

Dreaming of more travel in the year ahead? Then you need to try this tradition from Colombia and Mexico. At midnight, an empty suitcase is picked up and taken for a quick run. Some people dash around the block, while others simply circle their living room. The idea is that moving your luggage sets your travel luck in motion, helping the new year bring more trips, adventures, and passport stamps.

Jumping into the New Year

If leaving last year behind is the goal, this Danish tradition keeps it simple and fun. Just before midnight, everyone climbs onto a chair or the sofa. When the countdown hits zero, you jump down onto the floor. The jump symbolises stepping into January and leaving all the old stress and bad energy behind. It is also an easy way to add a burst of excitement without stepping out of the house.

Mistletoe under the pillow

For anyone hoping for a New Year, New Love moment, this gentle Irish tradition fits perfectly. A small sprig of mistletoe, or even ivy or lavender, is placed under the pillow on New Year’s Eve. It is believed that sleeping on these greens helps you dream of your future partner. It is also far more peaceful than trying to meet someone at a noisy party.

Out with the old—literally

Parts of Italy and South Africa welcome the new year by throwing old items out of the window to symbolise making room for the new. Spend the last hour of the year tossing out old receipts, expired pantry items, or that one shirt you’ve hated for three years. Clearing physical space clears mental space.

The sweet first footing

Scotland has a tradition where the first person to cross your doorstep after midnight, called the "First Footer," brings luck to the household. If you’re celebrating at home, you can be your own first footer. Step outside for a minute after midnight and walk back in carrying a small token: a piece of coal for warmth, a coin for wealth, or a slice of shortbread for food. It’s a simple, charming way to welcome good fortune into your home for the year ahead.

Pomegranate power

Greece and Turkey have one of the messiest and most satisfying New Year traditions. People smash a pomegranate against the front door, with the number of seeds that scatter showing how much luck is headed your way. If you’re celebrating indoors, simply cut open a pomegranate and share the seeds with friends or family. The more seeds, the greater the abundance for the year ahead.

The coloured underwear manifesto

Across Central and South America, the colour of your underwear at midnight is said to set your luck for the year. It’s the perfect at-home tradition. Red brings passion and love, yellow attracts wealth and success, white invites peace and harmony, and green focuses on health and well-being.

The water toss

Puerto Rico has a tradition of tossing a bucket of water out the window at midnight to wash away the old year and keep away evil spirits. For a home-friendly version, pour a glass of water down the sink or take a long, refreshing shower right after midnight. It’s a simple way to symbolise a fresh start and wash away the “dust” of the past twelve months.