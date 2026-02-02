From Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny's record-breaking wins, to night of political statements: Highlights from 2026 Grammys

From high-voltage collaborations and record-breaking wins to political messaging and sharp-edged comedy, music’s biggest night balanced celebration with confrontation, keeping the focus firmly on culture, power and performance as the 2026 Grammy Awards leaned heavily into spectacle and statement.

Best performances

The show opened with APT- a high-energy collaboration between Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars. Sabrina Carpenter followed with a theatrical set for Manchild, while Lady Gaga delivered a stripped-down take on Abracadabra. Returning to Grammys stage after four years, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber opted for minimalism, dressed in just gym shorts and socks, as the rest of the nominees in the Best New Artist category gave memorable performances throughout the night.