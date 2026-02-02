From Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny's record-breaking wins, to night of political statements: Highlights from 2026 Grammys
From record-breaking wins and headline collaborations to political statements and sharp humour, the 2026 Grammys blended music and commentary on Sunday night.
From high-voltage collaborations and record-breaking wins to political messaging and sharp-edged comedy, music’s biggest night balanced celebration with confrontation, keeping the focus firmly on culture, power and performance as the 2026 Grammy Awards leaned heavily into spectacle and statement.
Best performances
The show opened with APT- a high-energy collaboration between Blackpink's Rosé and Bruno Mars. Sabrina Carpenter followed with a theatrical set for Manchild, while Lady Gaga delivered a stripped-down take on Abracadabra. Returning to Grammys stage after four years, Canadian popstar Justin Bieber opted for minimalism, dressed in just gym shorts and socks, as the rest of the nominees in the Best New Artist category gave memorable performances throughout the night.
Record-breaking night
Kendrick Lamar became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, surpassing Jay-Z (25 wins) with 27 wins. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga added to her legacy, winning Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Dance Pop Recording for Abracadabra, while Cher won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
ICE out
The Grammys doubled as a protest stage, with several artists calling out US immigration policies. Bad Bunny, who made history as the first Spanish-language Album of the Year winner, led the moment with a pointed speech. Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas and others echoed the sentiment, while multiple attendees including Justinand Hailey Bieber, Joni Mitchell among others, wore “ICE OUT” pins throughout the night.
Trevor Noah roasts Donald Trump
Host Trevor Noah, who hosted the award ceremony for the sixth time, leaned into political satire, delivering a monologue that included a viral Nicki Minaj joke and American President Donald Trump impersonation. His easy rapport with Bad Bunny became a standout unscripted moment. Post-show, Donald Trump criticised the ceremony and even threatened to sue Noah, following his joke on Jeffrey Epstein, extending the controversy beyond the broadcast.
Dalai Lama wins his first Grammy
His Holiness Dalai Lama won his first Grammy at the 2026 awards in the spoken word category for Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which blends his teachings with music. The project features artists like Rufus Wainwright, Maggie Rogers and Andra Day, produced by Kabir Sehgal. Rooted in Indian classical music, it includes sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan with Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, giving the album spiritual and musical depth.
Indian music draws a blank
Indian nominees Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Siddhant Bhatia, Charu Suri and Jahnavi Harrison missed out on wins. Bhatia said, “Among 800 albums, getting nominated is a very big thing.” Suri added, “Relevancy does not disappear—it gives us courage to make more music,” while Harrison called the nomination “an honour and a privilege.”