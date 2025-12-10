Hardik Pandya gives ‘partner’ Mahieka Sharma a shoutout after India vs South Africa, latter says ‘my hero’; watch

After suffering from a left quadricep injury during the Asia Cup, cricketer Hardik Pandya made a mind-blowing comeback to the pitch yesterday, on December 9. He performed beautifully and led his team to a massive victory, with Team India beating South Africa by 101 runs in the first of the five match T20I series. Hardik emerged as the Player of the Match post which he delivered a speech for the camera, which has now surfaced on social media. It was re-shared by Hardik’s girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma, who lauded the cricketer as her ‘hero’.

In the video, Hardik Pandya shares, “You should be a rockstar, you know. You come, perform for 10 minutes and the crowd goes berserk. I think that has been the biggest motivation for me. Life has always thrown a lot of lemons at me. I always thought I'd make a lemonade. I've always believed that if you don't believe in yourself, how would others believe you? My mindset was really about coming back stronger, bigger, better. Every time that I walk in, I feel like all the crowd is just waiting. They've come for this moment, to watch me bat. Cause I've stood strong, I have done a lot of things with grace, and I think that has helped me to become even more confident, back myself and really trust my skillset. I really believe in myself as a player.”

Giving his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma a shoutout, he further stated, “Injuries are very... it tests you mentally as well and at the same point of time it kind of puts a lot of doubts. A lot of credit goes to the loved ones which I had. Special mention to my partner as well. She's been nothing but best to me since she has entered my life and a lot of great things have happened since she has arrived.”

Hardik went on to add, “I think I've been a very honest and very real person in life as well, which has helped me a lot. I don't really sugarcoat a lot in my life. It's never about the other person, it's never about how others think or how others perceive. It is always about how I feel inside. Now it's time where Hardik Pandya wants to just play the sport and enjoy every second on the ground. Bigger and better will be the motto in my life.”

We wish Hardik all the best for the rest of the series!