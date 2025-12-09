Hardik Pandya slams paps for capturing GF Mahieka Sharma ‘from an angle no woman deserves to be photographed from’

Last night, cricketer Hardik Pandya’s model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma stepped out to paint the town red, dressed in a classic little black dress. Her skin was glowing and the diva looked chic as ever as she greeted the paparazzi stationed outside a restaurant in a viral video, flashing her smile. But the angle chosen for recording this video by some portals emphasised an oops moment that Mahieka suffered. Well, an angry Hardik has now lashed out at the paparazzi for compromising his girlfriend’s dignity, and invading her privacy by circulating this video on the internet.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma