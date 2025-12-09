Hardik Pandya slams paps for capturing GF Mahieka Sharma ‘from an angle no woman deserves to be photographed from’
Last night, cricketer Hardik Pandya’s model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma stepped out to paint the town red, dressed in a classic little black dress. Her skin was glowing and the diva looked chic as ever as she greeted the paparazzi stationed outside a restaurant in a viral video, flashing her smile. But the angle chosen for recording this video by some portals emphasised an oops moment that Mahieka suffered. Well, an angry Hardik has now lashed out at the paparazzi for compromising his girlfriend’s dignity, and invading her privacy by circulating this video on the internet.
Cricketer Hardik Pandya took to his official Instagram story after Mahieka Sharma’s video exiting the restaurant went viral. He wrote: “I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it's part of the life I've chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paparazzi decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism.”
Hardik further shared, “This isn't about headlines or who clicked what, its about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day; I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I'm requesting you all, please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let's keep some humanity in this game. Thank you.”