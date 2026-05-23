Inside the toxic dating trend of seagulling: How to know you’re being strung along

The ever-expanding vocabulary of modern dating has a new toxic strain: seagulling. This is described by Gen Z as when someone keeps you emotionally close despite having little or no real romantic interest. Modern dating vocabulary is constantly evolving, and the latest term doing rounds in Gen Z lingo is seagulling. (Credits: Adobe Stock)

What is seagulling? Much like how seagulls swoop in to grab food so no one else can have it, the term describes individuals who offer just enough attention, affection, or mixed signals to keep someone from moving on.

While the relationship may appear active on the surface with occasional dates, flirty messages, or spicy communication, there is rarely any real intention of commitment or emotional investment underneath.