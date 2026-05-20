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#Melodi: Parle replies to PM Modi gifting Melody to Meloni, says ‘Sweetening relationships since…’

The good-old Melody toffee just got a shout-out from PM Modi and Meloni themselves- and the brand behind the confectionary has replied to it.

Published on: May 20, 2026 01:12 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian PM Meloni know how to break the internet. All it takes is a selfie together. Today, they have gone ahead and given their fans an entire photoshoot.

PM Narendra Modi has gifted a packet of Melody toffees to Italian PM Meloni.

And if that wasn't enough, a video of PM Modi gifting her something has again gone viral, leaving the fans gushing: Melody! The popular confectionary has been associated with Meloni ever since the friendship between the two country heads blossomed over the years. And the two shot a video together, where he presented it to her. Check it out!

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / #Melodi: Parle replies to PM Modi gifting Melody to Meloni, says ‘Sweetening relationships since…’
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