‘Meri missus’: Hardik Pandya credits Mahieka Sharma for 2026 T20 World Cup win, hopes to play for a decade more

On March 8, the men in blue gave our country the perfect Women's Day gift. The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand by 96 runs and won the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup final. Team India made some T20 history by becoming the first team to win back-to-back Men's T20 World Cup titles, the first to win the tournament on home soil and the first country to win the cup three times (2007, 2024, 2026). Fans across the nation celebrated the sweet victory at home, watching the men in blue take over the field with their celebrations. Hardik Pandya, who won his second T20 World Cup, credited the victory to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, calling the model his ‘missus’.

Mahieka Sharma attended the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup final match alone yesterday, days after accompanying Hardik Pandya’s son Agastya Pandya for the T20 World Cup semifinal against England. In a chat with Jatin Sapru post the finals, Hardik shared, “Jab se Mahieka aayi hai tab se life mein sirf aur sirf jeet ki baat hui hai. Sirf aur sirf Hardik Pandya kaise aur aage badhe.” Hardik went on to add, “Yahin hai meri missus, inka support hai, iski wajah se hum yahan pe hain, aur main bohot khush hun.” Remember when netizens were convinced that Hardik and Mahieka got secretly engaged in November last year, after the couple performed a puja at their house? Well, Hardik calling Mahieka his ‘missus’ is sure to make the rumour mill churn once again.

Further talking about being a super senior in the Indian cricket team, Hardik shared, “I think it sounds very good that I'm a senior player now. Lekin mere aur 10 saal baaki hai. Mera aadha career khatam hua hai, aadha career baaki hai. Main kum se kum 10 trophies jeetna chaahunga, ICC, IPL, sab combined. But mere liye ICC trophies are the most important trophies. I've got 3, I would want to win anything which I play for. Toh I think 10 saal mein 5-6 toh aa hi jaayenge. So, yeah. That's my goal.” Well, fans will surely be over the moon to hear Hardik say so, after his incredible performance in the last two T20 World Cup tournaments.

Before finding love again in Mahieka Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was married to dancer and actor Nataša Stanković. The couple mutually separated in July 2024 and are now co-parenting their 5-year-old son Agastya.