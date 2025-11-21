Did Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma get secretly engaged? Pandit ji reveals what the puja was performed for

Earlier this week, cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a photo dump on social media. Featuring adorable snaps with his son Agastya Pandya, loved-up moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and candids from the practice pitch, the Instagram post soon became the talk of the town. This was for two big reasons. The first was a puja that the couple performed at their home. And the second was the big rock on Mahieka’s finger which eagle-eyed netizens spotted, giving rise to engagement rumours. According to buzz, the puja conducted at Hardik’s house was for his and Mahieka’s betrothal. But Pt. Chandrashekhar Ji, the priest who performed the puja, revealed the real reason behind it.

Along with pictures of the puja conducted at Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s house, Pt. Chandrashekhar Ji had shared the caption: “Mangalwar puja performed for overall well-being with friends and family @mahiekasharma @hardikpandya93. From the Agni of Havan emerges ārogya, shānti, and the radiance of prosperity. Thus do the scriptures declare: he who seeks peace and complete well-being should offer oblations into the sacred fire.” This post was later deleted. But by then, many netizens had already re-shared it. So as of now, till the couple themselves decide to spill the beans, Hardik and Mahieka might not really be engaged.