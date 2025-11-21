Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

      Did Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma get secretly engaged? Pandit ji reveals what the puja was performed for

      Viral pictures and videos of Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma performing puja gave rise to engagement rumours. But are they really engaged?

      Published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:53 AM IST
      By Mahima Pandey
      Share
      Share via
      • facebook
      • twitter
      • linkedin
      • whatsapp
      Copy link
      • copy link

      Earlier this week, cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a photo dump on social media. Featuring adorable snaps with his son Agastya Pandya, loved-up moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and candids from the practice pitch, the Instagram post soon became the talk of the town. This was for two big reasons. The first was a puja that the couple performed at their home. And the second was the big rock on Mahieka’s finger which eagle-eyed netizens spotted, giving rise to engagement rumours. According to buzz, the puja conducted at Hardik’s house was for his and Mahieka’s betrothal. But Pt. Chandrashekhar Ji, the priest who performed the puja, revealed the real reason behind it.

      Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya
      Mahieka Sharma and Hardik Pandya

      Along with pictures of the puja conducted at Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s house, Pt. Chandrashekhar Ji had shared the caption: “Mangalwar puja performed for overall well-being with friends and family @mahiekasharma @hardikpandya93. From the Agni of Havan emerges ārogya, shānti, and the radiance of prosperity. Thus do the scriptures declare: he who seeks peace and complete well-being should offer oblations into the sacred fire.” This post was later deleted. But by then, many netizens had already re-shared it. So as of now, till the couple themselves decide to spill the beans, Hardik and Mahieka might not really be engaged.

      Hardik was earlier married to dancer and actor Nataša Stanković. The former couple tied the knot in 2020 and later welcomed their son Agastya Pandya into the world. But last year in July 2024, Hardik and Nataša mutually separated. They are now co-parenting Agastya. The cricketer found love again in Mahieka, and they made their first official public outing in October this year. While they kept their lips sealed about dating rumours, their social media PDA was more than enough to convince netizens that Hardik and Mahieka are now a couple.

      recommendedIcon
      News/Htcity/Leisure/Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Get Secretly Engaged? Pandit Ji Reveals What The Puja Was Performed For
      News/Htcity/Leisure/Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Get Secretly Engaged? Pandit Ji Reveals What The Puja Was Performed For
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      • edge-insights-logo
      © 2025 HindustanTimes