Hardik Pandya receives a kiss from GF Mahieka Sharma, couple get loved-up in the ocean on beach vacay

Apart from being a celebrated Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya is also a star on social media with a crazy following of over 44 million fans. When he’s not making the nation proud on the pitch, the hunk is busy living his best life and giving sneak peeks of the same on Instagram. Well, in his recent social media post, Hardik dropped a photo dump enjoying quality time with his model girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, his son Agastya Pandya and his pet dogs. This new dump comes two weeks after Hardik and Mahieka made their relationship Insta official post celebrating the cricketer’s 32nd birthday together in October.

Hardik Pandya’s latest photo dump begins with a shirtless candid picture of the cricketer taking a phone call, followed by a video of him washing his car. As he does so, Hardik gets a kiss from girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, who is holding a hose in her hand, helping him clean the car. Up next is a cute click of Hardik flaunting his phone’s wallpaper featuring his and Nataša Stanković’s son Agastya Pandya. Hardik goes on to enjoy gol gappas among other tasty treats, a long drive in a Lamborghini, quality time with his furry babies and a cosy moment in the ocean with Mahieka during their beach vacation. There is also a shot of Hardik and Mahieka doing cryotherapy.

Hardik was earlier married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. They mutually separated last year and shared a joint statement on social media announcing the news. The statement read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family.” Hardik and Nataša are now co-parenting their 5-year-old son Agastya.