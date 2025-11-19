Hardik Pandya lifts GF Mahieka Sharma in his arms at the gym, couple performs Hanuman puja at home; watch

One Indian cricketer who regularly shares sneak peeks into his personal life on social media, much to the delight of his millions of fans, is Hardik Pandya . May it be to celebrate the milestones in his career, glimpses of family time, or just cute videos with his furry babies, Hardik is quite active on Instagram. Well, lately his photo dumps featuring model and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma have been taking the internet by storm. Two weeks ago, Hardik shared a video where he was washing a car and getting a kiss from his lady love. Today, he and Mahieka shared loved-up snaps from the gym and showed us their spiritual side.

Along with his new photo dump, Hardik Pandya shared the caption: “my big 3 🩵🕉️🏏.” This thread of precious moments from his life begins with a picture from practice, a candid snap of the shirtless cricketer holding the bat, more pictures and videos from the pitch and cute glimpses of his quality time with son Agastya Pandya. There are also wholesome pictures of Hardik and his darling pet dogs. But the highlight is definitely the sneak peek that fans are getting inside Hardik’s love life — the cricketer performing Hanuman puja at home with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, twinning and winning in ethnic outfits, working out in matching gear, and Hardik lifting Mahieka up in his arms for a mirror selfie at the gym.

Soon after Hardik dropped his latest photo dump, many fans showered the comment section with love. One such netizen shared, “Happy to see him happy again ❤️,” whereas another claimed, “Akha cricters ek taraf apna hardik ek tarf🙂‍↕️🤷‍♂️.” A concerned fan wrote, “Hardik bhai pls be careful while practicing.... Ur the key player in upcoming T20 WC and ODI WC😢....,” while another called the cricketer: “Greatest of All Time🔥💀.” A comment also read, “King back in action ❤️🔥.”

Before finding love again in Mahieka, Hardik was married to Nataša Stanković. The two are now co-parenting their son Agastya.