How do you feel about being called ‘difficult’? Think you’re nonchalant? Your moon sign has the receipts (Photo: Anidreams)

Eugh. Right? Now while astrology is fluid thanks to the million conjunctions and aspects always in motion, the general trends for signs, really isn’t — after all, there’s a reason Libra men are for all practical purposes, excommunicated from the white witching community (no hate though).

Psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim takes into account two basic factors — how easy it is for a sign to achieve ‘comfort’ and how easy it is for them to then maintain it — in ranking moon signs from the ‘easiest’ to the most ‘difficult’.

Disclaimer: Don’t get triggered!

Taurus The moon is exalted here in this Venus-ruled sign who often feel comfortable with pretty much, whatever’s in front of them.

Libra Also Venus-ruled, Libras may have a tough time expressing their needs, but are great at emotional regulation as well as finding solace in close friendships.

Sagittarius Their sense of adventure is what makes this moon sign easy-going.

Cancer Cancer moons often sink into their comfort zone (or create a new one) easily. But recurring irritability is a pattern which places it outside the top 3.

Leo Leos, as much as they’d hate to admit, love external validation which is a slippery slope. But more often than not they are connected with their inner child and an emotional outlet, both of which take care of them well.

Pisces Pisces moons get to pick their side. If they’re creative and expressive, they’re perfectly content in their pink bubble. If they’re avoidant, it’s a world of suffering with just them to bear it.

Aquarius Aquarius moons are serious by nature and supremely practical. But all it takes to jolt them out of a bad bout is consistent socialising. Not a bad toss up at all.

Aries

Agitation and their short temper are Aries moons biggest pitfalls when it comes to being chill and cool. It’s not their fault — they’re a little too wired to their chosen pursuit of the week.

Gemini Geminis understand their emotions very well — a little too well. And they also tend to rationalise them. All the time (It’s not giving chill).

Virgo Virgo moons have dealt with a home situation that has either seen financial hardships or health concerns. Couple that with having critical mothers and the ‘chill’ doesn’t really come out to the surface, though they love the idea of it.

Capricorn Capricorn moons tend to contend with growing up too fast in combination with karmic weight of past generations. Hence the penultimate ranking on this list.

Scorpio The moon is fallen in Scorpio which leads to extremes when it comes to emotions, in addition to not finding the vulnerability of addressing it with someone they trust.

So are you as chill as you thought you were?