Neymar Jr to Gio Reyna: A dual celebration of football and babies at the FIFA World Cup 2026

The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 isn’t just hitting headlines for its nail-biting fixtures but also for unique pregnancy announcements and displays of baby bumps off field. Here’s a dekko. Neymar Jr and Gio Reyna announced their good news at FIFA World Cup 2026 Neymar Jr expecting fifth child

The Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr didn’t just grab attention on the field but also off it as he announced that he is expecting another child with long time partner Bruna Biancardi. The couple shared the news on social media with an emotional family video. “We have very exciting news to share with all of you,” Neymar wrote alongside it. This will be Neymar Jr’s fifth child and third with Biancardi. Gio Reyna’s Special Gesture

Following his goal in the 98th minute of the USA-Paraguay match on June 12, Gio Reyna did a “ball-under-shirt” gesture, the universal soccer sign that a baby is on the way, to celebrate. After the match, he made it official that his wife, Chloe Reyna, is pregnant with their first child. “I’ve known for a couple months now, so I was waiting for the perfect time [to break the news],” he said. Barbara Palvin flaunts her baby bump

Supermodel Barbara Palvin posted photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump as she attended USA’s World Cup match against Paraguay on June 12. She was joined by her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse. Palvin and Sprouse announced that they are expecting their first baby together when they attended the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France last month. Carli Lloyd’s good news Makes it to Pre-Game