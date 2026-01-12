Is rounding off your age the latest birthday trend on the block?

Late last week, Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev put up a chicly-shot, cheeky little reel which celebrated her '30th birthday'. The giveaway was the life-sized '3' and '0' helium balloons doubling up as the backdrop to her announcement. Now a quick google of Nina's actual age will reveal that she in fact, turned 37 on January 9. So why the impromptu shaving off on the years?

You know what's hot? Rounding off your birthday poppers and pointers to the lowest turn of the decade. Let us explain.

Rewinding the clock a few months back to October 2025, we also have actor and entrepreneur Malaika Arora's heartfelt post thoroughly thanking her friends and family for making her feel endlessly special on her '50th'. Another run off to Google will reveal she is in fact up for celebrating her 53rd birthday later this year in October. If you're wondering this having been a typo on her part, just know her cake topper too read a clean '50'.

Now for the misogynist lot out there, this is in no way an indication of women 'hiding' their age for social clout. The same day as Nina's reel went up, she spent the night in her posh jammies, surrounded by friends, as she blew the candles out on a fresh cake. And what did this one read? 37. And we're also positive Malaika's aware of her actual age being of free access to absolutely anyone with a screen and an internet connection.

So what does this imply instead? The hosting curation aficionados at Instagram page Evite may have spotlighted beverage cakes, face banners, whimsical candles and nostalgia nights as the primary birthday trends set to take over 2026, but we believe something entirely else could potentially shoot to the top of birthday guys' and girlies' wish lists.

Vanity for long has been painted as a pointless pursuit with no real motivation at its core. But the likes of Nina and Malaika however, are redefining its context by not only choosing it, but also heartily celebrating it. Why you ask? Because they can.

With the generations worth of pressure placed on women to 'act their age' and climb the number ranks as 'gracefully' as possible, it's actually surreally refreshing to see public figures, especially women with such celebrated careers, flipping the script when it comes to age anxiety. Age then is not only just a number here, but also a chosen narrative which these forever-young women are defining on their own terms - and in as nonchalant a way as possible.

Fellow actor Vanessa Hudgens' comment on Nina's reel, matter-of-factly read, "I'm forever 33", which only makes us hopeful about more and more women calling the shots on their age as opposed to the other way around.

Because your age doesn't define your prime. You do.