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    Novak Djokovic credits daughter Tara for his viral Wimbledon dance

    After reaching the Wimbledon fourth round, the Serbian tennis star revealed that his post-match dance was choreographed by his eight-year-old daughter, Tara.

    Published on: Jul 04, 2026 6:32 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer’s Wimbledon record on Friday, but it was his daughter Tara who stole the show. Fresh off his 105th match win at the Championships, the Serbian celebrated with a dance she had choreographed the night before.

    Novak Djokovic's latest Wimbledon celebration wasn't just a victory dance
    Novak Djokovic's latest Wimbledon celebration wasn't just a victory dance

    After defeating France’s Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(4) to book his place in the fourth round, Djokovic broke into a playful dance on Centre Court, delighting fans.

    Speaking after the match, the 24-time Grand Slam champion revealed that the routine was inspired by his eight-year-old daughter. “She showed me a couple of dances from these teenage pop groups, and we tried to work on the choreography,” he said, adding with a laugh that he couldn’t wait to ask her how he performed. He said, “Judging by her expression, it wasn’t really super great.”

    Djokovic said the celebration was his way of connecting with his children after matches, calling it a rare and special privilege to have them watch him compete at Wimbledon. “These moments I try not to take for granted,” he said.

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    Home/Htcity/Leisure/Novak Djokovic Credits Daughter Tara For His Viral Wimbledon Dance
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