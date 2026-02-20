Shakira to return to India after nearly two decades with two-city tour in 2026; check out tickets and more
Latin pop superstar Shakira is all set to return to India in April 2026 for a tour in Mumbai and Delhi. Here's everything you need to know
Latin pop sensation Shakira is set to make a grand return to India this April with a two-city tour covering Mumbai and Delhi. The Grammy-winning and Guinness World Records–holding Colombian artist will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on April 10, 2026, and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, on April 15.
This marks Shakira’s first major concert appearance in India in almost 19 years, following her electrifying 2007 performance in Mumbai during her Oral Fixation tour.
‘Performing in India has always been special to me…’
In a statement announcing the tour, Shakira said, “Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi.” Speaking about the concert’s purpose, she added that this tour is “about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”
The concerts are being organised under the non-profit initiative Feeding India in collaboration with District by Zomato. This edition also marks the first time the Feeding India Concert will be held across multiple cities.
A global icon and record-breaking performer
One of the best-selling female Latin artists in history, Shakira has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has twice been named Billboard’s Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade. Her global hits such as Hips Don’t Lie, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Whenever, Wherever, and She Wolf continue to dominate playlists years after their release.
Her recent Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour set a new Guinness World Record as the highest-grossing tour ever by a Latin artist, reaffirming her enduring popularity and influence in global pop music.
India joins the global stage for music-for-change
The announcement adds India to a growing list of global tour destinations for major international acts. It follows news of Ye’s planned standalone show in Delhi, further solidifying the country’s place on the global live music map.
Ticketing details
Tickets for Shakira’s India tour will be available exclusively on District. HSBC credit cardholders will get 48-hour early access from 12 PM IST on February 27 to 12 PM IST on March 1, with general sales opening at 1 PM IST on March 1.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAadrika Sominder
Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.Read More