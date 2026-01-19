It's not too far-fetched to say that Taylor Swift has the Midas touch. Sourdough loaves are an accessory now - and we have Taylor Swift to thank for it (Photos: X)

Absolutely anything she touches, turns to gold, and for now, it looks like it's the not-so-humble sourdough loaf's turn!

Vogue recently declared how with Taylor as catalyst, sourdough bread had become the "hottest accessory of 2026". And they mean it literally. Now this isn't some niche purse likened to resemble a bread loaf. It's literally bread - what makes it 'hot' is that Taylor baked it herself and then dressed it up with cute puns and stickers.