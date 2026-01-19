Sourdough loaves are an ‘accessory’ now and we have Taylor Swift to thank for it
Looks like the magically alt loaf has finally gone mainstream, courtesy of Ms. Swift
It's not too far-fetched to say that Taylor Swift has the Midas touch.
Absolutely anything she touches, turns to gold, and for now, it looks like it's the not-so-humble sourdough loaf's turn!
Vogue recently declared how with Taylor as catalyst, sourdough bread had become the "hottest accessory of 2026". And they mean it literally. Now this isn't some niche purse likened to resemble a bread loaf. It's literally bread - what makes it 'hot' is that Taylor baked it herself and then dressed it up with cute puns and stickers.
How did this start?
A pap spotting. The Haim sisters and singer-songwriter Sombr were pictured leaving Birds Street Club holding onto loaves of sourdough that were without a doubt a keepsake from Taylor herself. Considering how effortful baking sourdough is (we've all seen those passively aggressive sourdough starter reels) yet how effortlessly simple the gesture was - not to of course mention Tay Tay being at the centre of it - the sourdough got the mainstream spotlight, literally overnight.
Taylor loves baking bread
And it's been that way for a while now. The Haim sisters and Sombr aren't the first friends of the pop sensation to break some humble bread at home. Singer Selena Gomez and record producer Benny Blanco, BBC radio host Greg James, Late Night host Jimmy Fallon and The Summer I Turned Pretty writer and showrunner Jenny Han are among the well-known names who made it to her exclusive list early on.
And if you're wondering, the flavour profiles of these exclusive loaves are as expansive as her vocal range. From blueberry lemon and cinnamon swirl to funfetti-inspired flavours, Taylor loves to keep things experimental in the kitchen. As a matter of fact, even the scorings on the bread are customised to their recipient, as are the stickers she dresses up the packaging with. Some innovative catch phrases caught online include 'it's a loaf story', 'are you bready for it?', 'the life of a doughgirl' and 'the fate of doughphelia'. In reference to the last one, there's a literal screen grab from the official music video of The Fate of Ophelia, which captures a medieval Taylor posing with a pretty sourdough loaf.
On her fiance Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, Taylor has very matter-of-factly spoken of her sourdough obsession, admitting how it has, in a way, “taken over (her) life.” Well, we're sure her friends aren't complaining!
Now if you were looking to finally start feeding that sourdough starter…we'd take this as a sign.