Trust on trial: How the Bangalore crèche case has shaken working parents

The purported abuse of toddlers at a daycare centre operating inside the Capgemini campus in Bangalore has sent ripples of concern across the country about the safety of children in corporate crèches. The incident came to light after CCTV footage and videos reportedly recorded inside the facility allegedly recorded by a whistle-blower surfaced online which showed caregivers/nannies physically and emotionally abusing toddlers.

AI representation of a creche (Photo: AI generated)

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According to police, the footage showed toddlers being locked inside washrooms, frightened by being placed inside a front-loading washing machine that was not switched on, and sprayed with water using a toilet jet to stop them from crying. Following complaints from parents, Bangalore Police arrested five of the crèche staff and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Indian Penal Code. Young couples who strive to balance careers with parenthood may now feel apprehensive about leaving their children in childcare facilities.

"This incident is heartbreaking and deeply unsettling. Entrusting our child to someone else is one of the biggest decisions we will ever make, and incidents like these naturally raise fears about the safety of children in daycare centers. While it would be wrong to judge every crèche based on the actions of a few individuals, this case highlights the urgent need for stricter regulations, thorough background verification of caregivers, continuous CCTV monitoring, regular audits, and greater transparency with parents. Every child deserves to be cared for with love, dignity, and safety. As future parents, we hope this incident becomes a turning point that strengthens childcare standards across the country so that no family has to experience such trauma" says Gaurav Pandey 32, Software Engineer who has recently become a father.

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{{^usCountry}} As families cope with anxiety over childcare, daycare centres across Mumbai are working to reassure parents about the safety of children. Tejashri Patil, a respresentative from Swamiaai Daycare & Babysitting, Mumbai says " The recent incident in Bengaluru is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking. As childcare professionals, we strongly condemn any form of abuse or negligence towards children. Every child deserves to be cared for in a safe, loving, and respectful environment. Incidents like these affect the trust parents place in daycare centres, which is why we believe every childcare facility must uphold the highest standards of safety, ethics, and accountability. " {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As families cope with anxiety over childcare, daycare centres across Mumbai are working to reassure parents about the safety of children. Tejashri Patil, a respresentative from Swamiaai Daycare & Babysitting, Mumbai says " The recent incident in Bengaluru is deeply disturbing and heartbreaking. As childcare professionals, we strongly condemn any form of abuse or negligence towards children. Every child deserves to be cared for in a safe, loving, and respectful environment. Incidents like these affect the trust parents place in daycare centres, which is why we believe every childcare facility must uphold the highest standards of safety, ethics, and accountability. " {{/usCountry}}

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While she admits that after the recent incident, a few parents naturally expressed concern, she believes that trust is built through transparency and communication. When asked about wheather the daycare follows any recruitment process ensuring child safety the representative said "Yes. We follow a structured recruitment process. Every staff member goes through a detailed interview, reference verification, and, wherever applicable, background verification before joining. Our caregivers also receive training in childcare practices, child safety, hygiene, emergency response, and appropriate child behaviour management. We hire people who genuinely care for children and demonstrate patience, compassion, and professionalism."

-Story by Ananya Mishra

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