Commuter in Bengaluru recalls what Basavanagudi Police did during late-night petrol crisis
A Redditor’s post about their encounter with Basavanagudi Police while riding a bike in Bengaluru has prompted a series of responses.
Language barriers often divide people, but for a Bangalore police officer last night, kindness was the only translation needed. What began as a stressful situation for a pair of friends quickly became a testament to the local force's empathy. After their bike sputtered to a halt, completely out of fuel at night, they found themselves stranded directly in front of the Basavanagudi Police Station.
Expecting a stern reprimand or an awkward confrontation, the duo was instead met by an officer who approached them with genuine concern. Upon realising they were stuck, the officer didn't just arrange petrol; he went the extra mile to bridge a cultural gap. Despite the linguistic divide, the citizens spoke Hindi while the officer was more comfortable in Kannada, he made a sincere, heartwarming effort to speak in Hindi to ensure they felt comfortable and at ease
“You won’t believe what Bangalore Police did,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “Last night, my friend and I were leaving a restaurant when we realized our vehicle was almost out of petrol. We thought we’d somehow manage till the petrol pump… but obviously, the bike stopped right in the middle of the road, exactly in front of Basavanagudi Police Station in Bangalore.”
Explaining what happened next, the OP continued, “Instead, an officer came up to us and simply asked what happened. We said, ‘Sir, petrol khatam ho gaya.’ He didn’t scold us. He didn’t make it awkward. He just called two people from inside and asked them to bring petrol for us. The sweetest part? He didn’t really know Hindi, and I don’t know Kannada, but he kept trying to speak in Hindi just to help us feel comfortable.”
This small gesture meant a lot to the Redditor, who added, “Really grateful for that kindness.”
How did social media react?
The post prompted a wave of positive remarks on social media, with many asking the OP to reveal the identity of the cops who helped.
An individual posted, “Really an awesome moment.” The Op responded, “Haina, it restored my faith in humanity.” Another added, “Pass the kindness on - make you or someone learn basic phrases of Kannada for requesting help or asking directions, etc. Reciprocation is the best form of expressing gratitude.”
A third commented, “Nice of them, thanks for sharing.” A fourth wrote, “Tag them on X and send them a thanks, they are active, and it helps build the narrative that they are there to assist. Contrary to popular opinion, the Karnataka police have undergone many silent changes that have made them accommodating and receptive to us as citizens. Glad you’re safe, OP.”
