Commuter in Bengaluru recalls what Basavanagudi Police did during late-night petrol crisis

Language barriers often divide people, but for a Bangalore police officer last night, kindness was the only translation needed. What began as a stressful situation for a pair of friends quickly became a testament to the local force's empathy. After their bike sputtered to a halt, completely out of fuel at night, they found themselves stranded directly in front of the Basavanagudi Police Station. A Redditor recalled an encounter with the Basavanagudi Police late at night (Representative image). (Pexels)

Expecting a stern reprimand or an awkward confrontation, the duo was instead met by an officer who approached them with genuine concern. Upon realising they were stuck, the officer didn't just arrange petrol; he went the extra mile to bridge a cultural gap. Despite the linguistic divide, the citizens spoke Hindi while the officer was more comfortable in Kannada, he made a sincere, heartwarming effort to speak in Hindi to ensure they felt comfortable and at ease

“You won’t believe what Bangalore Police did,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “Last night, my friend and I were leaving a restaurant when we realized our vehicle was almost out of petrol. We thought we’d somehow manage till the petrol pump… but obviously, the bike stopped right in the middle of the road, exactly in front of Basavanagudi Police Station in Bangalore.”

Explaining what happened next, the OP continued, “Instead, an officer came up to us and simply asked what happened. We said, ‘Sir, petrol khatam ho gaya.’ He didn’t scold us. He didn’t make it awkward. He just called two people from inside and asked them to bring petrol for us. The sweetest part? He didn’t really know Hindi, and I don’t know Kannada, but he kept trying to speak in Hindi just to help us feel comfortable.”

This small gesture meant a lot to the Redditor, who added, “Really grateful for that kindness.”