Turn your old jeans into a clever home organiser

What you’ll need: old jeans, old box-style picture frame, fabric glue or strong fabric tape, scissors

Always misplacing your keys? Interior designer Amel (@this.is.amel.home) has a simple DIY solution: turn an old pair of jeans into a wall-mounted key holder that doubles as décor. Hang it near your door so everything you need is in one place.

How to turn jeans into a key holder Step 1: Take your frame apart and remove the glass.

Step 2: Lay your jeans flat, place the backing board over the back pocket, and cut around it. Leave 1–2 inches extra on all sides.

Step 3: Flip the fabric, place the board in the centre, and pull the denim tight over it. Glue down each side neatly, trimming excess fabric at the corners.

Step 4: Slide the covered board back into the frame and secure it. Done.