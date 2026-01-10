Unplugged weddings: Why couples prefer embracing real moments over screens

Gone are the days of #fitcheck posts and ‘wedding shenanigans’ hashtags. Once centred on capturing the perfect Instagram shot, many couples are now embracing ‘unplugged weddings’ where guests put their phones away, actually to enjoy the moment. Embracing real moments over phone screens at unplugged weddings This “no-phone rule” initially gained popularity at celebrity weddings, such as those of Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, andVicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. But this gradually trickled to the common people as well. A couple, Robin Singh and Anshu Jadon, who tied the knot in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, adopted this policy at their wedding. “We felt strongly that our wedding should be a moment for everyone to be fully present... without phones and cameras acting as a barrier. So we decided to go completely unplugged: no phones, no selfies, no social media posting,” Robin shares. They communicated the idea through invitations, signage at the venue, and gentle reminders from their wedding planner. “Many guests told us later that they had never experienced a wedding where they could truly be in the moment. Some even said they felt more connected to us because they weren’t distracted by screens. Even our photographer noted that she could capture genuine moments without phones obstructing her shots,” he adds.

Mumbai-based Riya Vaidya, who was a guest at one of such weddings in Pune, in December last year, shares, “At first, it felt strange not to reach for our phones, but as the evening unfolded, something shifted. Conversations flowed more freely, there was genuine laughter, and people actually took the time to meet relatives, reconnect, and soak in the celebrations,” she adds. The idea has clicked with wedding planners and photographers as well, who encourage this unplugging. Priya Maganti, founder of RVR PRO and RVR Eventz Design, says the idea behind starting this concept was to encourage presence. “It was about creating space for the couple to enjoy private moments and meaningful time with family, without constant interruptions,” she adds. When asked how they actually went about the whole process, Priya says that guests were gently prepped over a month through regular WhatsApp messages, so the idea never came as a surprise. “At the venue, we placed a few easel boards as soft reminders. Even on the event day, if someone was seen clicking pictures, they were subtly requested to keep their phones down,” she adds.