Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest-ever cricketer; social media, coach applaud feat

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked down the dressing room steps at Old Trafford on July 4, the crowd rose to its feet, aware it was about to witness history. Ever since the 15-year-old was picked in India’s squad for the T20I series against England, anticipation had been building over whether he would make the playing XI and become the youngest player to represent India in men’s international cricket.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second India vs England T20I on July 4 in Manchester. (Photo:)

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That moment finally arrived when Sooryavanshi walked out to open the batting in the second T20I. Within moments, social media went into overdrive, with ‘Vaibhav’ trending as cricketers and fans celebrated the historic milestone.

The fearless left-hander instantly justified the hype, smashing England pacer Jofra Archer for a towering six that drew thunderous cheers before clearing the ropes once again. Although his entertaining knock ended at 14 off just 10 balls, dismissed by Will Jacks, it was enough to offer a glimpse of the prodigious talent that has captivated the cricketing world. “I was not alive to see Sachin make his debut, but I saw Vaibhav do,” wrote one user, while another called it “a momentous moment in India’s cricket history.”

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India's former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulated the young cricketer.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to X to laud Vaibhav's feat.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch also joined the chorus of congratulatory messages.

Former India international Irfan Pathan also took to social media with a special post for Vaibhav.

The boy is an inspiration. When I saw Vaibhav very closely as part of the Rajasthan Royals camp before this IPL, I could sense that X-factor. It’s not just his physical and mental strength, but also how grounded he is despite all the attention. I’d request parents of budding cricketers not to compare their children with Vaibhav as he’s a once-in-a-generation talent. Faiz Fazal, former Indian cricketer

Vaibhav is like my son, and to see everyone talking about him makes me emotional. Just the other day, he walked into my academy for the first time, and today he is an Indian cricketer. Even now, when I speak to him, it feels like I am talking to my student, not India’s youngest-ever cricketer. Mark my words, Vaibhav will play for India for years and years. Manish Ojha, Vaibhav’s coach

Taking to Instagram Stories, the teenager thanked everyone for their wishes and support.

{{^usCountry}} The Sooryavanshi timeline: Jan 2024: Became the youngest Ranji debutant at age 12

September 2024: Scored a century on debut for India U-19 at age 13

April 2024: Youngest debutant in the history of IPL at age 14

April 2025: Fastest century by an Indian at the IPL

Feb 2026: India U-19 World Cup winner and player of the match in the finals

May 2026: Youngest Orange Cap (Leading run scorer) in IPL history at age 15

June 2026: Senior Indian Cricket Team call-up at age 15 Back when the OG did it Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days.

Debuted in the first Test against Pakistan on November 15, 1989, at National Stadium, Karachi.

Scored 15 runs in his international debut.

He was dismissed by fellow debutant and fast bowler Waqar Younis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sooryavanshi timeline: Jan 2024: Became the youngest Ranji debutant at age 12

September 2024: Scored a century on debut for India U-19 at age 13

April 2024: Youngest debutant in the history of IPL at age 14

April 2025: Fastest century by an Indian at the IPL

Feb 2026: India U-19 World Cup winner and player of the match in the finals

May 2026: Youngest Orange Cap (Leading run scorer) in IPL history at age 15

June 2026: Senior Indian Cricket Team call-up at age 15 Back when the OG did it Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days.

Debuted in the first Test against Pakistan on November 15, 1989, at National Stadium, Karachi.

Scored 15 runs in his international debut.

He was dismissed by fellow debutant and fast bowler Waqar Younis. {{/usCountry}}

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