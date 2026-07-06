Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest-ever cricketer; social media, coach applaud feat

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked down the dressing room steps at Old Trafford on July 4, the crowd rose to its feet, aware it was about to witness history. Ever since the 15-year-old was picked in India’s squad for the T20I series against England, anticipation had been building over whether he would make the playing XI and become the youngest player to represent India in men’s international cricket.
That moment finally arrived when Sooryavanshi walked out to open the batting in the second T20I. Within moments, social media went into overdrive, with ‘Vaibhav’ trending as cricketers and fans celebrated the historic milestone.
The fearless left-hander instantly justified the hype, smashing England pacer Jofra Archer for a towering six that drew thunderous cheers before clearing the ropes once again. Although his entertaining knock ended at 14 off just 10 balls, dismissed by Will Jacks, it was enough to offer a glimpse of the prodigious talent that has captivated the cricketing world. “I was not alive to see Sachin make his debut, but I saw Vaibhav do,” wrote one user, while another called it “a momentous moment in India’s cricket history.”
The Sooryavanshi timeline:
- Jan 2024: Became the youngest Ranji debutant at age 12
- September 2024: Scored a century on debut for India U-19 at age 13
- April 2024: Youngest debutant in the history of IPL at age 14
- April 2025: Fastest century by an Indian at the IPL
- Feb 2026: India U-19 World Cup winner and player of the match in the finals
- May 2026: Youngest Orange Cap (Leading run scorer) in IPL history at age 15
- June 2026: Senior Indian Cricket Team call-up at age 15
Back when the OG did it
- Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days.
- Debuted in the first Test against Pakistan on November 15, 1989, at National Stadium, Karachi.
- Scored 15 runs in his international debut.
- He was dismissed by fellow debutant and fast bowler Waqar Younis.
The Sooryavanshi timeline:
- Jan 2024: Became the youngest Ranji debutant at age 12
- September 2024: Scored a century on debut for India U-19 at age 13
- April 2024: Youngest debutant in the history of IPL at age 14
- April 2025: Fastest century by an Indian at the IPL
- Feb 2026: India U-19 World Cup winner and player of the match in the finals
- May 2026: Youngest Orange Cap (Leading run scorer) in IPL history at age 15
- June 2026: Senior Indian Cricket Team call-up at age 15
Back when the OG did it
- Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar made his India debut at 16 years and 205 days.
- Debuted in the first Test against Pakistan on November 15, 1989, at National Stadium, Karachi.
- Scored 15 runs in his international debut.
- He was dismissed by fellow debutant and fast bowler Waqar Younis.