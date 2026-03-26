Virat Kohli adds new Shiva-inspired tattoo as evolving sleeve expands on his left arm

IThe latest phase focuses on restoring an earlier Shiva-inspired tattoo that had faded over time. The artists rebuilt the structure, restored contrast and deepened the sky tones so the design could integrate into the expanding sleeve. From the elbow, the tattoo now opens into a large mandala that intersects with Vira’s armband and anchors the overall composition. The mandala has been created entirely in dotwork, while other sections blend semi-realism and stippling elements.

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli has added another tattoo as part of an evolving full-sleeve design on his left arm. The work was designed at Aliens Tattoo in Mumbai by founder and lead artist Sunny Bhanushali, with artists Allan Gois and Devendra Palav contributing to different elements of the piece.

So far, the work has taken three sessions of eight hours each, totalling 24 hours. The tattoo has been created using vegan ink made with plant-based, mineral, or synthetic pigments and carriers. The ink is cruelty-free and does not contain any animal-derived ingredients or products.

Explaining the collaborative process, Sunny tells us that the project required multiple styles and technical approaches. “It demanded multiple forms of expertise — each contributing with precision, coming together to build something far more refined than what one style or one hand could achieve,” he says, adding that that Allan Gois handled the cover-ups and restoration of the armband while Devendra Palav constructed the mandala through dotwork.