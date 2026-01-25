Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga after unfollowing RJ Mahvash on Instagram

While Yuzvendra kept it casual in a black shirt and blue fade jeans, Shefali opted for a black bodycon dress. There were no public comments, no Instagram stories, and no official clarifications from either side. Still, the timing of the sighting has fuelled curiosity, particularly among netizens who have been closely tracking Yuzvendra’s personal life over the past few months.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is once again back in the gossip spotlight, this time after shutterbugs spotted him alongside Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga in Mumbai recently. The two were reportedly seen together after dinner, with short clips and pictures surfacing via fan pages and social media accounts—enough to set speculation buzzing.

Adding to the intrigue is the renewed chatter around the right-arm spinner and RJ Mahvash. Fans recently noticed that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram, a small but telling detail that has reignited rumours that first surfaced last year. While both Yuzvendra and Mahvash had previously dismissed speculation of a romantic relationship, the social media unfollow has been read by many as a subtle shift.

Over the years, Yuzvendra’s off-field relationships have often drawn as much attention as his on-field performances. His most high-profile and confirmed relationship was with choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma, whom he married in December 2020. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their life together on social media, collaborating on dance videos and public appearances, before announcing their separation in 2023. Their divorce, finalised later, in 2025.

Post that chapter, Yuzvendra has largely kept his personal life under wraps, though that hasn’t stopped rumours from circulating. The latest sighting with Shefali Bagga now adds another name to the list, even if, for now, it remains firmly in the realm of speculation.