Length of a role doesn’t matter, says the Bhabi Ji… actor Rohitashv Gour

Actor Rohitashv Gour says it’s enriching to find some time from his regular show to take up other projects as it makes him push the envelope. Actor Rohitashv Gour

“As my show Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe Hai has been on for almost eight years now, working on it has become more like playing on your home ground. So, zyada toh nahin, but jab bhi I get small opportunities to explore more, be it just a cameo in some big film or a commercial, I always take it. This helps the actor in me to stay on my toes,” says Gour during his visit to Lucknow.

Talking about his recent cameo outing, he adds, “I never shy away from work and the length of a role doesn’t matter if the canvas of the film is big or it’s with someone who I have known for long. Way back in 1998, I had a chance to work with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It was for a pilot episode of a show with names like Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Shukla but the show didn't take off. However, it gave me an opportunity to connect with him. Since then, I have been associated with him, and he has promised me a substantial role soon. Till then, I am happy with my cameo in Dunki.”

Gour feels that his dream of being recognised as an actor has been aptly fulfilled by his comedy daily. “I am happier, itna pyaar mila logon ka show ko aur hamare characters ko. Aur kya chahiye? Log ab humko Tiwari ji keh ke bulate hain,” he ends.