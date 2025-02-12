The Maha Kumbh makes this year's Magha Purnima that much more auspicious: Know it's significance

Magha Purnima holds great spiritual significance in Hinduism, marking the conclusion of the auspicious Magha month. This full moon day marks a time for self-reflection, spiritual and physical purification, and selfless acts of charity. Performing good deeds and taking a ritual bath in holy rivers are believed to wash away sins and bring blessings on this auspicious day. Magha Purnima 2025's spiritual significance stands heightened given the ongoing Maha Kumbh

This year, the significance of the Magha Purnima stands heightened owing to the Maha Kumbh which is drawing millions of devotees for the soul-stirring divine dip. This year, the Maha Kumbh is currently underway at Prayagraj with almost 40 crore people having journeyed to the the holy location to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam and other ghats.

As far the specifics of this momentous period go, Magha Purnima occurs on the 15th and final day of the Shukla Paksha in the Magh month — thus the name, Maghi Purnima. As per the Drik Panchang, this year, Magha Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, February 12 with the moon expected to rise at 05:59 PM. The Drik Panchang further elaborates that the Purnima Tithi has already started on February 11, 2025, at 06:55 PM. The full moon date is scheduled to conclude on February 12, 2025, at 07:22 PM. with the Vijay Muhurta in particular set to occur between 02:27 PM to 03:11 PM.

To commemorate the occasion of Magha Purnima, believers observe fasts, provide food and necessities to the less fortunate, and engage in prayers, havans, and chanting of Vedic mantras. The significance of the sacred dip is believed to cleanse one of their sins. This time is also marked by devotees striving to seamlessly worship Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi in the hopes of attaining moksha.

Keeping a clear conscience and devoted mind through the day as you partake in the aforementioned expressions of religiosity is assured bring you mental clarity and peach of mind.