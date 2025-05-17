Magician act was for a film- Aman Verma refutes rumours of turning ‘jaadugar’

"It was for a film," said the actor clarifying the news that he had taken up magician gigs due to financial difficulties
Amidst growing rumours suggesting he turned to magic gigs due to financial constraints, actor Aman Yatan Verma sets the record straight. "It was for a film," said the actor clarifying the news that he had taken up magician gigs due to financial difficulties.
Aman explains, "We were shooting a specific segment for an untitled film. I recall we had set up the scene, and after several rehearsals, I finally completed the magic trick. That's the clip I shared on my social media for my fans. Before I knew it, I started receiving messages claiming I was facing significant financial problems and so on."
The actor recounts a playful exchange with a commenter where he jokingly attributed it to 'paapi pet', which only intensified the speculation. "People were joking around, and I joined in the fun, which ultimately led to the perception that I had become a full-time magician. I just want to point out that other actors have played similar roles before, but no one questioned them. Here, when I shared something, it was interpreted completely differently."
"Hopefully, I can put an end to this speculation now. I feel log ek dum khali baithe social media par lage rehte hain," Aman adds.
Regarding his professional engagements, Aman is currently busy filming a movie, hosting shows, and will also be seen on an OTT platform.