Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magician act was for a film- Aman Verma refutes rumours of turning ‘jaadugar’

ByS Farah Rizvi
May 17, 2025 04:29 PM IST

"It was for a film," said the actor clarifying the news that he had taken up magician gigs due to financial difficulties

Amidst growing rumours suggesting he turned to magic gigs due to financial constraints, actor Aman Yatan Verma sets the record straight. "It was for a film," said the actor clarifying the news that he had taken up magician gigs due to financial difficulties.

Actor Aman Verma
Actor Aman Verma

Aman explains, "We were shooting a specific segment for an untitled film. I recall we had set up the scene, and after several rehearsals, I finally completed the magic trick. That's the clip I shared on my social media for my fans. Before I knew it, I started receiving messages claiming I was facing significant financial problems and so on."

The actor recounts a playful exchange with a commenter where he jokingly attributed it to 'paapi pet', which only intensified the speculation. "People were joking around, and I joined in the fun, which ultimately led to the perception that I had become a full-time magician. I just want to point out that other actors have played similar roles before, but no one questioned them. Here, when I shared something, it was interpreted completely differently."

"Hopefully, I can put an end to this speculation now. I feel log ek dum khali baithe social media par lage rehte hain," Aman adds.

Regarding his professional engagements, Aman is currently busy filming a movie, hosting shows, and will also be seen on an OTT platform.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Magician act was for a film- Aman Verma refutes rumours of turning ‘jaadugar’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On