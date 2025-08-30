Mani Manjot and Javed Ali’s “Dil O Jaan” strikes a chord with fans

Mani Manjot and legendary playback singer Javed Ali have released their much-awaited single Dil O Jaan, and it is already winning hearts. This soulful romantic ballad—blending Mani’s fresh take on love with Javed Ali’s timeless charm and Hassrat’s classic composition—has quickly become a favourite among listeners. Mani Manjot and Javed Ali’s “Dil O Jaan”

Mani Manjot, a Sydney-based songwriter, brings his signature emotional depth to Dil O Jaan, following his acclaimed works such as Mere Ho Jao with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ghungroo with Adnan Dhool, and Sohna Koi with Noor Chahal. His multilingual artistry in Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu shines through, perfectly paired with Javed Ali’s iconic voice, known for evergreen hits like Guzarish and Tum Tak.

Reflecting on the song, Mani shares: “For me, this piece is about love’s refusal to obey time. It isn’t a love that grows louder or quieter—it simply stays, exactly where it was. Because it stays, it becomes a source of strength. Even if life moves on in unexpected ways, holding on to that love gives you something constant to lean on.

The metaphors in the song come from everyday life, but together they express something deeply human: how memory and emotion can stand still, yet still carry us through the moving days. When I wrote it, I wanted to capture that contradiction—that we are made of change, yet sometimes, against all reason, we remain exactly the same in love. Perhaps that constancy is what helps us keep going.”