Manisha Rani opens up about her humble beginnings: Felt it was time to share my story with all

Actor and reality personality Manisha Rani has released her biography, which she intends as "an inspiration for youth from humble beginnings." Manisha Rani

"I felt it was time to share my story with all, especially aspiring youngsters from small towns who want to find a footing," she says. "It is based on my life, but as I am not a trained author, but only a storyteller, I had to channelise it this way. If I am able to inspire someone, it will be really great for me."

The actor highlights her focus on girls from rural areas who struggle to pursue their dreams. "Youngsters, especially girls from rural places, who are so talented, find it very difficult to go out there and push beyond the limits," she explains. "Simple things like joining a dance or singing class is a cumbersome task for them. That’s what I have been through, and that's where this story comes in handy—to show how to make your dream come true.”

Recounting her early life, the actor spoke of her humble beginnings in Bihar. “I come from a very humble background, lived in a the small city called Munger. I lived in a joint family with at least ten members living together. I remember my mother always wore a ghunghat and never took it off. Even for the basic need of going to the washroom, she would think twice. Coming from such a home to owning a house in Mumbai is huge for me.”

Manisha reveals that the book has been over a year in the making. "It has taken us more than a year to put everything together and bring it out," she said, adding that a sequel may be in the works: "We are also planning another part of Munger Ki Rani, let’s see. Ho sakta iispe film ban jaye you never know.”

On the work front, Manisha, who was previously part of the reality show Rise and Fall, now has a couple of OTT and a theatrical project that she zeroing in on.